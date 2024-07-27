Covestor Ltd Has $36,000 Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 279.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.22 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.