Covestor Ltd Purchases 142 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 220,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

