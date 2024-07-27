Covestor Ltd Purchases 857 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Frontdoor by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,288,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 304,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

