Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.