Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 26,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

