Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.7 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $120.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

