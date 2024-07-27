Covestor Ltd Sells 1,363 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

