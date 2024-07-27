Covestor Ltd Sells 1,822 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

