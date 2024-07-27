Covestor Ltd Sells 2,807 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

