Covestor Ltd Sells 3,150 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

