Covestor Ltd Sells 5,790 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 177,671 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 271,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

