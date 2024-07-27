Covestor Ltd Sells 589 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

