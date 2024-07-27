Covestor Ltd Sells 645 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

