Covestor Ltd Sells 749 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Barclays increased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

