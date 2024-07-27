Covestor Ltd Sells 749 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Barclays increased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

