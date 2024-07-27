Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

CRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

