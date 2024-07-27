Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 29th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $95.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

