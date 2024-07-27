Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on September 13th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

