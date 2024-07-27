Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $120.55 and last traded at $120.18, with a volume of 21627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

