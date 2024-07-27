CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

