CVR Energy (CVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

