CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

NYSE UAN opened at $78.44 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.92 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

