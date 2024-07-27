DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

