DA Davidson Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $525.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $456.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

