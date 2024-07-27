Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 428,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 960,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.94 price target (down from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. Analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

