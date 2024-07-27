Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.44. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. Analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

