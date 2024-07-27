Dero (DERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Dero has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $42,796.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,108.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.61 or 0.00560301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00240046 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00067018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

