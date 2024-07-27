Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $23.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $208,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

