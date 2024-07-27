Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.