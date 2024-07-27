Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $850.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

