Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

DCOM opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

