Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $44.71

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $42.61. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 192,452 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,410,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

