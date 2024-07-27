Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 5,140.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GGLS stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.07.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
