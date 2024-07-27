Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 5,140.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGLS stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.07.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 27.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

