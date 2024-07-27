Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.86. 13,423,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 63,625,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

