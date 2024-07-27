Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 101,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 142,815 shares.The stock last traded at $53.23 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

