Don Leung Sells 9,554 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $296,842.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,731,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $527,774.28.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39.

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $1,738.50.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MCBS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

