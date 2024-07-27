DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

