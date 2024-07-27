DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

DASH stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

