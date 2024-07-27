DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,632,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,177 shares.The stock last traded at $100.96 and had previously closed at $102.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

