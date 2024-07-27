Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Shares Up 0.3%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.32 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.03). Approximately 193,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 236,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.10 ($1.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.19. The company has a market cap of £145.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 45,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £34,466.25 ($44,576.11). Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

