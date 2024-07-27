DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.09 and last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 44508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

