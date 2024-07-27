Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.96. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

