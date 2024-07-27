Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05 on August 30th

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON:EGL opened at GBX 181 ($2.34) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 193 ($2.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.83. The company has a market capitalization of £200.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37), for a total value of £2,499.78 ($3,233.03). 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

