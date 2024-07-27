Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.