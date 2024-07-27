Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

