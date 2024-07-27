Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $77.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

