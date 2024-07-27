Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
