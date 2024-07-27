Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 1,735 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

