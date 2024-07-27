EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $356.73, but opened at $388.61. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $379.00, with a volume of 163,299 shares.

The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

