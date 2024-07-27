Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

