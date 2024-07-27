Energy Transfer LP (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Energy Transfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

